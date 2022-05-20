$13.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to announce $13.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.76 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $57.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 billion to $58.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.15 billion to $57.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

