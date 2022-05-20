$137.33 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $137.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.21 million and the highest is $138.44 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $130.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $553.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.26 million to $554.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $579.45 million, with estimates ranging from $569.45 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%.
Shares of PDM opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $20.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.
In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
