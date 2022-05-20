$137.93 Million in Sales Expected for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) to post $137.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $138.10 million. Chindata Group reported sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full year sales of $643.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.16 million to $649.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.11 million, with estimates ranging from $854.18 million to $907.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chindata Group.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Chindata Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.