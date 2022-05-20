$147.54 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will announce $147.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.12 million and the lowest is $146.96 million. SFL posted sales of $116.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $590.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.73 million to $591.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $591.54 million, with estimates ranging from $587.25 million to $595.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. SFL’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $8,896,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SFL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after acquiring an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 515,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $11.20 on Friday. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

