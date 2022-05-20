$150.46 Million in Sales Expected for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will report $150.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.10 million to $154.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full-year sales of $593.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.05 million to $596.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $669.71 million, with estimates ranging from $661.97 million to $674.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Portillo’s.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of PTLO opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillo’s (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillo’s (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.