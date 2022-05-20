$158.30 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will announce $158.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.80 million to $160.00 million. Trustmark reported sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $643.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.70 million to $656.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.00 million, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $716.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $27.41 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

