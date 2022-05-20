$160.34 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will report sales of $160.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $160.68 million. StarTek posted sales of $189.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $678.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.82 million to $682.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $702.50 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.39 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

SRT stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StarTek by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

