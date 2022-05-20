$18.35 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) will announce $18.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.41 million and the highest is $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $73.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.36 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $69.26 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,048 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.69 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

