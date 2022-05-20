$19.73 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.22 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $95.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.32 million to $98.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.93 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $145.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,245.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,524,467 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $7,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 1,299,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

