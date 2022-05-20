$191.53 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report $191.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $187.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $774.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $784.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $849.05 million, with estimates ranging from $837.70 million to $864.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

