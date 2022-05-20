$199.79 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report $199.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the lowest is $197.40 million. Semtech reported sales of $170.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $840.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $852.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $908.68 million, with estimates ranging from $895.70 million to $931.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

