-$2.29 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($2.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.16) to ($8.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($6.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RETA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 385,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,132. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

