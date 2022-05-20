$2.78 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.59. Crocs reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $12.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,995,353. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

