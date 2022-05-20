$2.90 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $3.50 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 974.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $21.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.50 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

