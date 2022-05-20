$205.15 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to report sales of $205.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.23 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $128.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $815.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $826.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $859.23 million, with estimates ranging from $843.02 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,830 shares of company stock worth $2,246,387. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $155,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

