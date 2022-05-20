$235.71 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will report $235.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.70 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $217.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.30 million to $954.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $736.84 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $885.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

