$3.10 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will report $3.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $17.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.25 million, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beam Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beam Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

