$3.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.52. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,893. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

