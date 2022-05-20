$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $17.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.
In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,173,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EL opened at $235.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
