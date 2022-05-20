$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to post $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $15.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $16.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 23.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 26,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Corning by 94.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 54.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 443,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 155,984 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Corning by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

