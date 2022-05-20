$317.40 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will announce $317.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $442.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.10 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,956,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,355,278.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 89,600 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,874,600 shares of company stock worth $5,600,884. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 485.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,491 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

