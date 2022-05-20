$35.50 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $149.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $196.46 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $201.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENFN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

