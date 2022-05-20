3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.93.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.92. 13,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,803. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

