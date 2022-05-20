$4.12 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report $4.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.84 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $32.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.79 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $66.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

