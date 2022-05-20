$422.24 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will announce $422.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.13 million and the lowest is $421.10 million. Stride reported sales of $397.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

