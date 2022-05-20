$524.99 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will report $524.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.26 million and the highest is $527.70 million. Kennametal reported sales of $515.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

