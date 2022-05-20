$554.09 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to post $554.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.70 million and the highest is $565.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $463.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

