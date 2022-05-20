$554.09 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to post $554.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.70 million and the highest is $565.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $463.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manitowoc.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manitowoc stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.