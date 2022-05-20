$6.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.68 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.02 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Shares of CMI opened at $201.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.20. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 206.0% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 122.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 291,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,706,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.