$66.73 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $66.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.50 million. PROS reported sales of $62.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $269.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.36 million to $271.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $295.10 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $304.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.56. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.