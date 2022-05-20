$676.41 Million in Sales Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will report sales of $676.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.50 million and the highest is $680.31 million. Element Solutions reported sales of $586.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,539,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after buying an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $31,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

