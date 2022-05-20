$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. Repay posted sales of $48.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $300.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.37 million to $302.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $354.44 million, with estimates ranging from $352.36 million to $357.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Repay by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Repay by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.