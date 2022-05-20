$74.65 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to post $74.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.81 million. Lannett reported sales of $106.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $341.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.20 million to $342.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.05 million, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $343.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LCI opened at $0.53 on Friday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

