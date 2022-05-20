$75.82 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.83 million and the highest is $80.80 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $146.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $725.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $744.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $778.70 million, with estimates ranging from $773.50 million to $782.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $151.28 and a 52-week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

