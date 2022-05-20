$762.03 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will post sales of $762.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $933.00 million and the lowest is $676.06 million. SM Energy reported sales of $563.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

SM opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in SM Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

