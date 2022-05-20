$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $77.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $57.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

