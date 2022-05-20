$79.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $79.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.83 million and the lowest is $79.14 million. Bancorp posted sales of $79.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $331.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.26 million to $333.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $383.71 million, with estimates ranging from $370.22 million to $397.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 35.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.