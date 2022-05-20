$8.34 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $20.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $4.00 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

