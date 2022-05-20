$80.03 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to post $80.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.10 million and the lowest is $80.00 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $62.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $295.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.02 million to $295.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $371.43 million, with estimates ranging from $366.10 million to $378.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02.
In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
