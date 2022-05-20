$941.80 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will post $941.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $929.80 million and the highest is $953.80 million. Primoris Services posted sales of $881.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.