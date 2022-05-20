A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AOS opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

