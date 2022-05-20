Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.77). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings of ($1.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

AADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AADI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 71,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.