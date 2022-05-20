AAON, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

AAON stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. AAON has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

