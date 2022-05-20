AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 25,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,152. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.