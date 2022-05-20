AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.52. AbbVie posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.72. 5,849,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $141.40. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
