Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 39,966 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 39,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.16 per share, with a total value of $1,964,728.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,330,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. 606,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,072. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Appian by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Appian by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

