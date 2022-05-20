Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

