Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD opened at $238.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.09. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $227.25 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

