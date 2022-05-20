ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 358.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in ABM Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries by 52.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.