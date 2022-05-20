abrdn Equity Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:AEI)

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:AEI opened at GBX 371.70 ($4.58) on Friday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.50 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385.14 ($4.75).
abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
