abrdn Equity Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:AEI)

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AEI opened at GBX 371.70 ($4.58) on Friday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.50 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385.14 ($4.75).

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.