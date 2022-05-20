abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.14 ($2.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($122,898.67). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($98,126.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792.

LON ABDN traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 185.50 ($2.29). The company had a trading volume of 8,425,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

